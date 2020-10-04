APM Counters Nankhumwa Bangwe Rally: Summons 58 DPP MPs in Mangochi

In an effort to frustrate man of the people Kondwani Nankhumwa, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika has summoned fifty eight members of Parliament at his private residence in Mangochi today, Sunday.

The former President Mutharika has summoned the MPs in order counter attack Nankhumwa’s rally scheduled to take this afternoon at Desert Ground at Bangwe in Blantyre.

The MPs which Mutharika has summoned include those standing with Nankhumwa such as Jappie Mhango, Gertrude Nankhumwa, Mark Botomani and Ralph Jooma who are also expected to grace the Bangwe rally.

This comes barely hours after Lilongwe High court granted a court injunction against the decision of DPP’s Central committee, in which they dismissed four of its senior officials as party members including Nankhumwa who is Party’s Vice President for the Southern region.