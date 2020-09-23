Chief Director For Reforms Seodi White Fired

Tonse Alliance administration has terminated the contract of Chief Director for Reforms Seodi White, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has confirmed.

Good Old Days: Chilima and White

According to Kazako, government has also terminated the contracts for Director of Information in the Ministry of Information Nzati Nkolokosa and his deputy Deogratias Mmana.

Kazako said the three were not hired in accordance with the law. He said the current administration wants to re-align public service for the development of the country.

The Minister says more dismissals will come, to affect people who used shortcuts getting their employment.