MCP In The Spotlight Following The Mysterious Murder Of Kabaza Tcheya In Lilongwe

God have mercy: The butchered Kabaza Tcheya

The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has come under intense pressure from various sectors of the public following the mysterious murder of the chairperson of Kabaza Motorcycle Operators who was murdered in cold blood in the Capital City, Lilongwe on Monday evening.

Speaking in the August House on Tuesday, Chitipa West Member of Parliament Welani Chilenga’s told the chamber that he had information that the man, 28- year-old Thokozani Kambalame was murdered my some Malawi Congress Party sympathisers, a development which have angered millions of Malawians on social media.

The death has reminded Malawians of dark days of MCP regime when it used to silence people through mysterious murder and giving them to the crocodiles.

Kambalame led recent protests by the Kabaza operators against what they called newly introduced unfair traffic regulations.