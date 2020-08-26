DPP Director of Elections Ben Phiri Quits

Director of Elections for the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Dr Ben Malunga Phiri has resigned from the position following the out-come of June Fresh Presidential Elections.

Dr. Phiri, who is also Member of Parliament for Central Constituency, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Party’s Secretary General.

He cited the loss the party encountered in the court sanctioned fresh elections held on June 23, 2020 as main reason for his resignation.

“ I therefore deem it noble and civil for me to follow the tradition in the civilized and mature democracies where such a loss would for responsible office bearers to step down and pave way for fresh minds to take the party forward,” said Dr Phiri

However, Dr. Phiri was quick to point out that he has not resigned from the party’s membership sating he will continue rendering his support to the part as they have embarked on reclaiming there victory.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which partnered United Democratic Front (UDF) lost to Tonse Alliance during the court sanctioned fresh elections.