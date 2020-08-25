Malawi Police Create Two More Regions

The Malawi Police Service has established two additional policing regions in the south and centre as one way of providing adequate and effective service to the public.

In an interview with MBC Online, National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera said they now have Central East Regional Headquarters at Kasungu and South East Regional Headquarters at Luchenza which will cover several areas and districts.

Kadadzera added that Central East Region will be responsible for police stations in Dowa, Kasungu, Nkhunga, Salima, Mponela, Ntchisi and Nkhotakota while South East Region will be responsible for police stations in Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe, Chikwawa, Luchenza, Nsanje and Chiradzulu.

He said the two regions are already operational and two commissioners have already been posted to head the regions.

Kadadzera said the establishment of the new regions would among others improve public order management because all along the police mobile teams have been from the major cities.-MBC