Tonse Will Complete DPP Development Projects- Minister

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje, August 21, Mana: Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Halima Daudi has said it is the wish of the Tonse Alliance-led Government to complete all development projects which were initiated by the previous administration.

Dr Matchaya (in red necktie) explaining issues to Daudi during the visit. Pic Martin Chiwanda (Mana)

Daudi made the commitment in Nsanje on Thursday during a meeting with different stakeholders including the district’s full council membership.

She said the current government is eager to complete the projects initiated by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime before it embarks on fresh projects.

“We will complete all the projects which were started by our predecessors. Most of the projects have not been completed either due to short cut procedures or poor workmanship which has claimed millions of kwachas.

“This is the reason we are trying to visit the uncompleted projects so that we appreciate the situation and come up with immediate solutions,” said Daudi.

Daudi said the Tonse Alliance-led Government will not condone laziness, characterized by looting of public funds, disclosing that government will invest a lot in councils to achieve meaningful and sustainable development.

“This government wants to invest more in councils in all resource aspects. Meanwhile, government will employ and deploy about 437 workers to councils by September 1, if everything goes according to plan. We want to fill all the existing vacancies in the councils.

“On the other hand, we want councils to be fully devolved as we have witnessed that projects manned by central level have failed as compared to those managed by the councils,” she observed.

Daudi, however, advised Nsanje District Council not to accept development projects which do not follow the right process or procedures.

“As residents of the district, please don’t accept any project just for the sake of it; do not allow projects that have not gone through the right procedures. You will notice that most of the projects that did follow proper procedures, none has been completed.

“So, make sure that every project should follow the right procedures,” advised Daudi.

District Commissioner for Nsanje, Dr. Medson Matchaya applauded Daudi for the pieces of advice provided to the council, saying it will help to improve the face of the district.

He said Nsanje has potential to improve in all aspects of life.

“Nsanje district has more opportunities such that given resources; the district can scale to greater heights. People here are hard workers but only limited by resources,” said Matchaya.