MBC Cheers Legendary ‘Anyoni’

By Loness Gwazanga

Blantyre, August 12, Mana: Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) staff on Tuesday visited and cheered celebrated Pamajiga artist Elson Soko, popularly known as Anyoni who has been sick for a while now at his home in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

MBC Director General, Aubrey Sumbuleta told the press that Soko had played an important role on educating, informing and entertaining the nation in as far as MBC’s broadcasting business was concerned, hence the need to be by his side until he gets back to his feet.

Sumbuleta then assured that he would ensure the artist is sent to a good hospital where best treatment is guaranteed.

“We take Soko as a member of MBC family and when we heard about his sickness, we decided to come and cheer him.

“Artists play an important role in broadcasting business and therefore, we cannot forsake them when they are in trouble,” said Sumbuleta.

He added: “As MBC, we shall discuss with our mother ministry on how best we can help and take him to a good hospital for best treatment.

“We are optimistic that with the intervention, he shall be back on his feet and continue serving Malawians.”

In his remarks, Soko said he was thankful for the kind gesture and expressed hope of getting better the soonest.

“I have been part of MBC for a very long time and it has uplifted my life to this far. My journey with MBC had been interesting such that over the years, I became a household name and thus, regard MBC as part of me.

“With your support, I am hopeful that I will get better so that I continue where I stopped,” said Soko.

Assorted food items as well as cash was given to him in order to keep his family going, a gesture Soko described as commendable and would go a long way improving his life.