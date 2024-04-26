Former MEC Chair Jane Ansah joins politics, says nthawi ya madando yatha

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Correspondent

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah is making a bold comeback, announcing her intention to run for parliamentary seat on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket in the 2025 elections.

Despite her tumultuous tenure as MEC chair during the controversial 2019 presidential elections, Ansah is undeterred, vying for a seat in Ntcheu district.

Dubbed the “iron lady,” she has already hit the campaign trail, exuding confidence and poised to clinch the DPP primary elections.

In a viral social media video, Ansah declared, “The time for complaining is almost over” (Nthawi ya madando yatha), hinting at a new era of action.

A trailblazing figure, Ansah made history as Malawi’s first female Attorney General and Supreme Court Judge.

Her leadership of the Electoral Commission during the 2019 general elections sparked both support and opposition, with protestors calling for her resignation due to election irregularities.

However, a group of women, led by Seodi White and the then Gender Minister Mary Navicha, rallied behind her, arguing she faced sexism and gender discrimination.

After leaving Malawi for the UK in July 2020, Ansah is now back, ready to shake up the political landscape.

With Malawi set to hold tripartite elections in September next year, her candidacy is sure to stir excitement and debate.”