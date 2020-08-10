You Can’t Award Each Other 7billion Kwacha; That’s Legal Theft

BY MULOTWA MULOTWA

He, who pays the piper calls the tune. 7 billion Malawi Kwacha! Where you buying the laws in billions from Heaven? Or purely reading & analyzing existing laws & on an education you got on either a bursary or Government scholarship. This is another syndicate.

Everyone, in their dark corners, including myself possibly, are exaggerating their role in the struggle. Nonsense. Malawi will never make progress, with this type of Algebra. Mordecai – you already declined a Ministerial appointment. This is nothing, ask and demand for a reasonable amount for your role & that of your team. Not 7 billion kwacha.

Mordecai, only you can change the discourse of this billing conversation. Atleast, you were able to decline a sought after job; by senior lawyers to be specific. Reject this money, everyone knows it is not deserved.

Yes, alot of work went into the matter but not at a cost of K7 billion. For that we thank you, money is not everything. Legacy is…This country has no drugs in hospitals, not even enough kits to deal with COVID – 19.

You can’t award each other 7 billion kwacha. There is immense illegality in legality. It is “legal theft” Godot – kindly note & convince the Tonse Alliance lawyers to be reasonable.