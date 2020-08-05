Oops! Pentecostal Life University Stealing From Poor Students…Chakwera Should Intervene

Over 400 Bachelors degree students who are supposed to graduate this year from Pentecostal Life University in Lilongwe are crying foul over the conduct of university owners who are reaping them off.

Among other things;

The school was supposed to conduct graduation ceremony for close to 420 Bachelors Degree and about 100 Masters Degree finalists last May.

These were demanded to pay a graduation fee of MK100, 000.00 which they paid in April.

The students were demanded to pay MK250, 000 for Research Fees which the students did.

However, the graduation was cancelled (postponed) due to the Government closure of all schools due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the school decided to conduct online graduation and is now demanding the students to pay MK70, 000.00 each for the online graduation despite the same students having already paid MK100,000 for graduation!

As this is not enough the university is also demanding each student to pay MK15,000 for graduation gown which was already included in the already paid MK100,000.

The university had told the students that no one is going to graduate without paying the said amount.

The students are saying that the school is taking them for ransom as they know that they are desperate to get their degree papers.



Students are asking where did their K100,000 go and why should they be forced to pay another K70,000 and K15,000 for an online graduation when they already paid?

Moreover this online graduation is not a live broadcast but a recorded video that the school will post the video on Facebook!

Another blow is that after the said online graduation the students will have to wait for up to 3 months before they receive their degree papers!

This is happening at a time when the owner of the University has built a multi Million new campus at N’gona in Lilongwe.

Students believe that their money for graduation was diverted towards the completion of the new campus construction.

The students are requesting the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and the Lazarus Chakwera’s administration intervene in the Student’s predicament.

With the Covid-19 pandemic it has become difficult for students as their parents are hit hard by the effect of Covid-19 and they feel that the University is being unreasonable!