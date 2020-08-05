Cash Madam Dorothy Shonga, Mera Boss Magalasi Out On Bail

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao has today granted bail to business lady Dorothy Shonga also known as Cash Madam and Collins Magalasi who is Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) Chief Executive Officer.

The two alongside Mera Communications Officer Patrick Maulidi and other official Bright Mbewe were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on fraud and Money laundering charges.

In her bail ruling, Magistrate Chipawo has ordered the accused to provide cash bond of MK500,000 each , 2 sureties each , non-cash bond of MK5 million and must report to police every fortnight.