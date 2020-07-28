APM Aide Chisale In Cooler Again…Mukhito In

The Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have re-arrested former president Peter Mutharika’s private bodyguard Norman Chisale.

Chisale Re-Arrested

Chisale’s Lawyer Chancy Gondwe confirmed the re-arrest of his client in an interview. He said the reasons for the third arrest were not clear.

In related development, former state house arrested former State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito has also been arrested by the police.

National police spokesperson, James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

Kadadzera said Mukhito has been arrested in relation to the controversial MK5 billion cement importation deals.