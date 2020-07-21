Mtambo Accuses DPP Regime of Abusing Ministry of Information

By George Bulombola, MANA

The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo has accused the previous regimes including that of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for using structures under the Ministry of Information as tools of oppression, state propaganda, deception and manipulation of the public.

Mtambo made the remarks Monday during a press briefing after attending a commemoration ceremony of 10 people who were shot dead by police during protests against poor governance during the DPP regime in 2011 in Mzuzu.

He said the regimes used Malawi Communication Regulation Authority, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and Malawi News Agency to manipulate and influence the public minds and opinions in favor of their interests.

“The regimes sidelined the importance of civic education because they were afraid of giving power to the people and build a non-active citizenry because they knew that it was easy to abuse non informed people,” said Mtambo.

He said the Tonse Alliance administration through his ministry is committed to enhancing a well- informed, empowered and active citizenry to achieve full realization of a democratic nation.

“Civic Education facilitates the creation of a vibrant democratic state where citizens are literate enough to demand their rights and accountability from office bearers,” said Mtambo.

He said his ministry through consultations will propose measures and actions to eradicate nepotism, tribalism, divisiveness and regionalism to promote unity amongst Malawians.

Mtambo said to ensure that the ministry delivers to the citizenry, the ministry will formulate the National Unity Policy besides finalizing the Nation Civic Education Policy.

“We will also establish National Truth and Reconciliation Commission which will address historical wounds which were inflicted by repression of the past regimes tracing as far as the one-party regime up to date,” said Mtambo who is also leader of Citizens for Transformation Movement.

Speaking earlier at the commemoration ceremony, chairperson for Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Gift Trapence assured Malawians that his organisation in collaboration with other stakeholders will also take to task the Tonse Alliance Government if it does not perform to the expectations of the citizenry.