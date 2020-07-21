Chilima Gets Tough On Reforms; Calls for Disciplinary Action Against Head Of Parastatals

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has called for a disciplinary action against Parastatals that failed to meet the 17th July, 2020 deadline to submit the Reforms Reports.

According to a statement signed by Press Officer for the Office of the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri only 56 out of 66 institution managed to meet the given time frame.

Phiri said nine Parastatals missed the deadline missed the deadline with some submitting as late as Monday 20 July.

“The Vice President has expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of those that missed deadline,” said Phiri in a statement adding that Chilima has directed the controller of statutory corporations to take action against the Chief Executive Officers for the companies.

During interface meetings with Chief Executive Officers and Directors of Finance for Parastatals Organisations based in the central region on 7th July, 2020 in Lilongwe and those based in the southern region on 9th July, 2020 in Blantyre, the Vice President requested that the reports be submitted by 17thJuly, 2020.