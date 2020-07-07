Ex-MEC Boss Ansah Finally Leaves for Zambia

The former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah SC has left the country for Zambia where she will proceed to United Kingdom (UK) for holiday.

Ansah Leaves for Zambia

According to Mchinji Border Officer in Charge Steve Chirambo, Dr. Ansah left the country through Mchinji Border on Tuesday morning at exactly 8:30.

On Monday, Immigration officials at the border denied Dr. Ansah exit after failing to provide clearance letter from the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC).

Justice Dr. Ansah SC, a Supreme Court judge is currently on annual leave pending retirement.