Muluzi, Chakwera Agree to Fight Covid-19

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has called for a unity of purpose in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed seventeen lives in the country.

Lets fight the pandemic together- Muluzi

Muluzi was reacting to President Lazarus Chakwera address in which he (Chakwera) called upon Malawians and other stakeholders to work hand in hand in fighting against the pandemic.

“I urge all Malawians to support the President and the Government in the fight against this pandemic. Nobody should undermine government effort in the fight against COVID-19 even under the guise of human rights this time around.

COVID19 is real and COVID-19 kills. Let’s fight together in support of our Government and to protect our people,” Muluzi posted on his facebook page.

In his address, President Chakwera assured the nation of a transparent and consultative process in formulating and implementing strategies to fight against the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday (Friday) there has been over 1, 400 recorded Covid-19 cases in the country with the majority being local transmissions.