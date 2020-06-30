Mordecai Snubs Chakwera On Ministerial Post: ‘No, Thank You’

Barely hours after President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera named his partial cabinet, Lawyer who represented Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on the presidential elections case, Mordecai Msiska SC has turned down the appointment.

No, thank you

The Veteran lawyer, Msiska SC was appointed as the Minister responsible for Justice and Constitutional Affairs on Monday by President Dr. Chakwera.

In an interview with local press on Tuesday, Msiska said the ministerial position would portray a wrong picture that he’s being rewarded for the election case.

Chakwera also appointed Country’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima as Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.

Felix Mlusu, a former Managing director for NICO Holdings Limited was appointed as Minister of Finance.

While Chikosa Silungwe, a lawyer who represented UTM party in the Presidential elections case, has been appointed as Attorney General.