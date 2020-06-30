Mordecai Snubs Chakwera On Ministerial Post: ‘No, Thank You’

Barely hours after President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera named his partial cabinet, Lawyer who represented Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on the presidential elections case, Mordecai Msiska SC has turned down the appointment.
The Veteran lawyer, Msiska SC was appointed as the Minister responsible for Justice and Constitutional Affairs on Monday by President Dr. Chakwera.
In an interview with local press on Tuesday, Msiska said the ministerial position would portray a wrong picture that he’s being rewarded for the election case.
Chakwera also appointed Country’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima as Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.
Felix Mlusu, a former Managing director for NICO Holdings Limited was appointed as Minister of Finance.
While Chikosa Silungwe, a lawyer who represented UTM party in the Presidential elections case, has been appointed as Attorney General.
There is nothing embarrassing here, I know it might sound strange to most people but in most cases when appointing a minister you don’t consult with them first unless the appointee lives abroad because they have to make arrangements to come back home…….and there is a reason for it.
When appointed as a minister of state it is a call of duty just like sending our men and women in uniform to war……you don’t ask a soldier whether they are available or not to go to war. From today you have to know that as a citizen, your country can ask you without any consultation to be a minister or a juror to help with the prosecution of a criminal case. You are never consulted to be in the jury because it’s a call of duty for your country.
Ministers can be hired and fired at any time depending on the needs of the country and the appointing authority, you don’t sign a contract to be a minister of state, you take an oath just as soldiers and jurors do because it’s a call of duty.
In fact most people who are appointed to be ministers are people like Mr msiska who are making more money than what they would get from their ministerial wages. This is why you wouldn’t consult with such people because you will never get anyone.
The appointing authority who consult the appointees they do that because it is an arrangement for self enrichment. So they can pick and choose which ministry they want and agree on how the deals will be cut etc.
So basically Msiska has refused because of his law film where at his age he need to make more money before retirement than the money he would make from his ministerial position it’s as simple as that.