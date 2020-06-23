Chakwera Urges MCP-UTM Supporters to Concede Defeat

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party alliance Presidential Candidate, Lazarus Chakwera has urged MCP-UTM supporters to stop attacking Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitors and concede defeat.

The MCP-UTM torch-bearer Chakwera whose runningmate is the out-going vice President Saulos Chilima made the appeal after casting his vote at his home village in Malembo in Lilongwe North West constituency.

“There is no reason to resort to violence. This is a peaceful country and we all need to vote peacefully. We all need to respect one another,” said Chakwera

MCP-UTM Supporters in the Lilongwe and other surrounding districts resorted into attacking DPP-UDF alliance monitors and officials after noting that their party will not make it.

Malawi is holding the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the courts.