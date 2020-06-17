Senior Chief Tsabango Of Lilongwe Endorses Mutharika

Mutharika, Atupele Formidable Force

Senior Chief Tsabango of Lilongwe district has endorsed Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front(UDF) alliance Presidential candidate Peter Mutharika ahead of Fresh Presidential elections.

Chief Tsabango was speaking at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe on Wednesday during a whistle stop tour by DPP-UDF alliance candidate professor President Mutharika who is on nationwide campaign tour.

“I want to urge all people here in Lilongwe to vote for President Professor Mutharika and his runningmate Atupele Muluzi,” said the Senior Chief adding that Mutharika has developed the country.

The senior Chief also condemned opposition political parties under the banner Tonse Alliance in the country for inciting violence and politics of regionalism in the country.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 following the nullification of May 2020 elections by the court.