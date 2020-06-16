DPP-UK Wing Donates Covid-19 Prevention Supplies to Mwanza

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) United Kingdom (DPP-UK) wing on Sunday donated assorted items to Mwanza West Constituency to help in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Kamundi Making the donation on behalf of DPP-UK Wing

The items include buckets, soap, face masks and gloves. The donation follows a series of Covid-19 awareness campaigns championed by Member of Parliament for the constituency Joyce Chitsulo.

Reading a statement on behalf of DPP-UK wing, Hon Lewis Kamundi said the wing decided to donate the items as one way of helping the people from Mwanza district in fighting against the pandemic.

“Although we are thousands miles apart, beside ourselves facing challenges of Covid-19, we cannot forget you people of Mwanza,” said DPP-UK wing in a statement as read by Kamundi.

Some of the donated materials

In his remarks, Senior Chief Ntheche saluted the Mighty DPP-UK wing for the donation.

The senior Chief also commended Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika for developing the district.

Currently, Malawi has recorded 555 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 6 deaths thus according Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.