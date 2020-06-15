Access to Internet Key to Social-Economic Development- Botomani

Minister of Information, Communications and Civic Education, Mark Botomani says access to internet is the key to social economic development in the country.

Botomani was speaking on Monday after commissioning construction works of a MK 50 Million telecentre at Thyolo Central Constituency by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

The Minister said it is the wish of Government to connect all areas through reliable internet connectivity so that people are able to access services without hiccups.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri said the “Government of Professor Mutharika understands that no country can develop if internet penetration is slow.”

“It is the wish of the Malawi Government to make sure that all areas across the country are connected to the internet.

We hope that in the near future people will be able to among others buy goods and services from abroad on the internet”

“The majority of people in this area are youths who are very active when it comes to internet usage,” he said.

The construction of Telecentres is being done under ‘Connect a Constituency’ project