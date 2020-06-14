Misa-Malawi Applauds Government For Removing Tax on Broadcasting Equipment

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) – Malawi Chapter has commended President Professor Peter Mutharika’s administration removing tax on radio and television broadcasting equipment.

Misa-Malawi Chairperson Ndanga

Minister of Finance, Development and Economic Planning, Joseph Mwanamvekha announced the good tidings when he was presenting 2020/21 budget at Parliament building in Lilongwe.

The Minister Mwanamvekha said the removal of tax on Radio and Television broadcasting equipments will help to improve access to information and promote establishment of television and radio stations in the country.

Reacting to the development, Misa-Malawi Chapter Chairperson, Tereza Ndanga said the development will help develop the broadcasting industry in Malawi.

“We would like to commend government for removing tax on radio and television broadcasting equipment.

The removal of duty on broadcasting equipment will help broadcasters acquire high quality equipment at reduced prices,” said Ndanga

The removal of duty on television and radio equipment follows successful lobbying by MISA Malawi and the Malawi media for government to scrape off duty on broadcasting equipment.