Muluzi Demands Independent Probe Into Machinga ‘Shooting’ Incident

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) runningmate for the coming fresh presidential elections, Atupele Muluzi on Wednesday demanded an independent probe into Machinga ‘shooting’ incident.

Muluzi with Machinga shooting victims

Muluzi, who is also Minister of Energy in President Peter Mutharika’s administration, was speaking after visiting people who were ‘shot’ by UTM-MCP Alliance runningmate, Saulos Chilima’s bodyguard at Umbwa in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Machinga district.

According to reports, the Vice President Chilima ordered his security team to use live bullets to disperse patriotic and unarmed citizens who were demonstrating against his presence in the district.

The in-coming Vice President, Muluzi said was saddened by the ‘shooting’ incident of the two unarmed boys and a woman by Chilima’s bodyguard.

Muluzi has since pledged to support the victims by sending them to hospital for proper medical attention.