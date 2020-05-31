Atupele Storms Mzuzu: Describes APM as a cool and democratic leader

By Cosmas Chimaliro

Muluzi receiving heroes welcome upon arrival in Mzuzu

Mzuzu, May 31, Mana: The DDP/UDF Alliance running mate, Atupele Muluzi in the forthcoming fresh presidential election has asked people in the north to vote for the alliance, saying its candidate who is also incumbent State President, Peter Mutharika is a cool and a democratic leader.

Muluzi was speaking Saturday evening in Mzuzu when he addressed people at Katoto Round About who gathered to welcome him in the region where he is expected to conduct campaign rallies ahead of the elections.

He said Mutharika is a visionary leader who has under his government implemented numerous development projects in the country, hence the need to give him another term so that the country should continue developing.

‘’It is a fact that the incumbent leadership has developed the country beyond recognition; as a result, his reelection is not questionable.

“I, therefore, urge you people to vote for Prof. Peter Mutharika since he has demonstrated good leadership,’’ said Muluzi.

He said unity is paramount, therefore politics should not divide Malawians and called on all political parties to desist from perpetrating acts of violence.

He said Malawians need to be reminded that there have been opposition parties in the current democratic system of government and that there has been cordial coexistent between the ruling parties and the opposition.

“What is happening now is strange, we need, as ruling party and opposition, to discuss whenever there are issues, but not destroy our own country as the case has been for the past 12 months when there have been violent protests,” said Muluzi.

He said when reelected, Mutharika under his leadership will continue with initiatives geared at reducing unemployment amongst the youth.

