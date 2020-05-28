Covid-19: Malawi Registers 102 New Cases, Total Tally At 203

Malawi has recorded 102 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Malawi to 203 including 4 deaths, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Health officials the new cases have been recorded for the past 24 hours.

The Ministry has since appealed to members of the general public to follow COVID-19 preventive measures in order to fight the pandemic in the country.

Malawi recorded its first three cases of covid-19 in April 2020 in the capital city Lilongwe.