FAM Develops Road Map to Restart Football

The Football Association Of Malawi (FAM) Competitions and Marketing Committee and FAM Covid-19 Taskforce joint meeting has developed a high-level Road Map to restart football in the coming three months to be submitted to FAM Executive Committee for approval before further engagement with government and other key stakeholders.

Meeting in progress

The joint meeting, which was held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at the Mpira Village in Blantyre, analyzed the Covid 19 impact on the suspended Malawi Football Calendar and proposed strategies on restarting the game.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the joint Committee has discussed proposed strategies and agreed on a high-level strategy on how FAM can restart the game whilst maintaining its stand of prioritizing the health, safety and interest of all its stakeholders.

“The general consensus during the meeting was for FAM to put in place a road Map to restart the game in the coming three months. The meeting came up with a clear road map for submission to the Exco for final decision.

“So, regarding coming up with actual dates on when and indeed the conditions under which football game will restart, it will be up to the Executive, “said Gunda.

FAM Executive Committee is set to review and discuss the developed Malawi football Restart Road MAP at its second quarterly meeting scheduled for May 30, 2020.

The proposed road Map guides on the consultations and what needs to be done from the day of the FAM Executive Committee approval to the proposed kick-off days of the different football leagues in the country.

FAM suspended all association football matches in Malawi on March 20, 2020 as a pre-cautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak following His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika declaration of Malawi’s State of National Disaster due to the threat of the Corona Virus.

FAM has been monitoring the situation and devised two football calendar scenarios where it entailed a delayed start, with September as a deadline or forfeiture of the season in the event of the pandemic prevailing until end of the year.