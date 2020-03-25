We Have Enough Fuel Reserve- Mera

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has assured the nation of stable supply of fuel amidst the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has forced countries to shut their borders.

MERA’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Collins Magalasi made the assurance on Tuesday through a press statement. He said the country has enough fuel which can last for three months.

“We would like to assure the general public that the country has sufficient internal fuel stock cover, currently equivalent to forty-three (43) days for Petrol and eighty-three (83) days for Diesel,” said Dr. Magalasi

The CEO further said: “The country continues to receive Liquid Fuels and Gas (LFG) from the ports of Beira, Nacala and Dar es Salaam without restraint; and stakeholders in the fuel supply industry are alert to ensure an effective and efficient response to any impending disruption to LFG supply.”

COVID-19, which is now a global issue, was first discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan City in China. It is believed that the disease originated from animals such as bats and it has now affected humans.

In order to address the pandemic, Malawi Government has developed a Response Plan whose total budget is K15 billion. Government has since provided K2.5 billion as immediate funding towards the plan.