Sulom Bans Pre-Match Handshakes Due to Coronavirus

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has banned the traditional pre-match handshakes between players, officials and supporters amidst coronavirus fears.

Sulom’s President, Tiya Somba Banda announced the ban on Tuesday with just three days before the kick-off of 2020 soccer season.

“The virus has affected the beautiful game of the football around the globe and as we are about to kick-off the TNM Super League 2020 season, we must be alert in order to stay safe,” said Banda

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the association is closely monitoring the situation.

“As you are aware, the Government has put in place measures of monitoring the spread of the virus and we are monitoring and will take guidance when such is made available,” said Gunda

Major football leagues in Europe such as English Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Spanish La Liga among others have been postponed with the aim of curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.