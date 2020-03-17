Corrupt , Partisan Hi5 Judges Exposed

Corrupt Hi5 ConCourt Judges

The most corrupt and partisan judges Malawi have ever had – Justices Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga and Redson Kapindu

In a ruling that came as a shock to neutral observers and the International community.

A Malawi Court dubbed ConCourt appeared to seemingly ignore evidence that showed there was no rigging and chose to throw the country into total chaos nullifying elections that all donors and the international observers validated were fair and above board.

In a case that should not have been accepted by the court as the petitioners even refused to bring eyewitness. The Court covered its asses by claiming that the documents were evidence when no person came to vouch for the said documents.

Everything Peter Mutharika has done today is legal. He is the only one who has the power to Assent or reject bills before they can become law.

However, the same people that said they went to court because it was their constitutional right when Mutharika and MEC take actions within the same constitution they threaten to shutdown State house and some of us cheer them on.

When does the Malawi Constitution apply to MCP, UTM and HRDC but not the President of Malawi and MEC?

Passing of each day is proving that Corrupt 5 judges made unconstitutional judgements that they want to be corrected by Parliament enacting laws to fix their mess.

This should not be allowed to happen and Mutharika is defending the Malawi Constitution and needs to be applauded. Parliament must not be used to legitimize illegal laws passed by partisan Judges.

Those 5 judges are going to be exposed as partisans that went beyond their mandate and history will not look at them favorably. They must not get parliament into their mess; they should all be impeached when things settle down by causing further chaos because of Greedy or partisan motives.

When you make a judgement that requires LAWS to be changed to accommodate that judgement, then you have made an illegal judgement. Malawi’s judiciary is highly compromised. Corrupt!

The justices Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga and Redson Kapindu are going to go down in history as a corrupt bunch.

Those demanding that they should be investigated are right. Their Judgement was made despite evidence confirming that tippex favored no one and no rigging was proven. They have embarrassed Malawi in the International legal community.