Chisi Labels UTM’s President Chilima A Drunkard

Chilima is a drunkard- Professor Chisi

Umodzi Party President Professor John Chisi has branded UTM Party President Dr. Saulos Chilima as a ‘drunkard’.

Chisi was speaking on Sunday during UTM political rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

“Chilima is a drunkard; we have been drinking together at Chancellor College in Zomba. He drinks up to the extent of forgetting his own name,” said Chisi

In related a development, UTM’s Vice President Micheal Usi has announced plans to quit the party if ‘drunkard’ Chilima decides to form an alliance with Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“I will be leaving the party for other private duties,” said Usi popularly known as Manganya.

UTM ferried supporters from Northern and Central regions to attend the Njamba rally.