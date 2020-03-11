Flames Coach Mwase starts Internship in Netherlands

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames Head Coach Meck Mwase is in the Netherlands for a week long internship at Dutch Elite League side, FC Utrecht.

Mwase arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday and started his internship on Monday morning.

“It was a long journey but worth it. I received a warm welcome from the Utrecht officials when I arrived on Sunday and went straight to duties on Monday morning,” said Mwase.

Mwase is under the tutelage of a UEFA instructor who works with the Club and is expected to be back on 18th March.