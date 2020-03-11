Flames Coach Mwase starts Internship in Netherlands

By on No Comment

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames Head Coach Meck Mwase is in the Netherlands for a week long internship at Dutch Elite League side, FC Utrecht.

Mwase arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday and started his internship on Monday morning.

“It was a long journey but worth it. I received a warm welcome from the Utrecht officials when I arrived on Sunday and went straight to duties on Monday morning,” said Mwase.

Mwase is under the tutelage of a UEFA instructor who works with the Club and is expected to be back on 18th March.

Flames Coach Mwase starts Internship in Netherlands added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.