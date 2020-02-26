OPERATION LANDSLIDE: APM Declares To Win With 50+20

President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has told thousands of Democratic Progressive Party-DPP supporters that the party will win with a landslide during the May 19 Presidential elections.

He has since expressed gratitude to supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party-DPP in the Central region for not giving up hope even in the face of hard times. The President said DPP supporters in the central region are strong-hearted who have genuine love for their party and have shown this love by coming out in large numbers to demonstrate against what he called democratic injustice.

The President was speaking at the gates of Kamuzu Palace where thousands of DPP supporters gathered to hear words of encouragement from their leader after a successful march around Lilongwe city.

President Mutharika urged the supporters to maintain peace and order during this time when the country will be going to a fresh election.

“I urge you my friends to remain committed to the ideals of democracy, and the pillars of our government which are hardwork, integrity and patriotism. Let’s remain united during these times,” said Mutharika.

On the recent signing of an alliance with the United Democratic Front-UDF, the President said the union has come at the right time, and promised that the DPP will win the May 19 elections with a big margin.

‘Let me promise you that with this alliance with the UDF, we’ll win these elections again with a landslide. We will win with 50+20” he declared.

The DPP entered into an alliance with the UDF, a development that has excited supporters from both parties.