Kukoma Reserve Promotes Four Junior Players To Senior Team

BY ELIZABETH MANDALA, MANA

Kukoma Reserve Netball Team has officially promoted four of its Junior players to the senior team, Kukoma Diamonds, officials have confirmed.

The four players have since Tuesday this week been training with their counterparts ahead of the Presidential Netball Cup, Rainbow Paints and Botsalt leagues tournaments to take place this year.

The players are Chrissy Sande, 17, Edda Muyombe, 17, Esther Samuel, 17 who plays Centre and Malieta Harrison, 16 who plays as a Goal Attacker.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday in Blantyre, Kukoma Diamonds Coach, Noel Mussa said the girls have portrayed what they could do during the whole of last year’s competitions and that their performance was impressive.

“The girls are unique with amazing tactics and they will be of great importance in the senior team.

“Our goal as a team is to maintain a good performance during this year’s competitions and I do not doubt that these girls will massively contribute to the senior team,” he said.

Mussa said there are more girls who are currently being assessed who would be promoted if they were successful.

Speaking to one of the girls, Muyombe said it was everyone’s dream to excel in life and an opportunity has landed at their door, saying they will embrace it.

“I will carry on with me the hardworking spirit that has made me to reach this far. This is just not a promotion but a challenge that will require me to focus and stay committed and I am sure my colleagues will also commit themselves,” he said.

The Presidential Cup is expected to start next weekend at district level while final games are expected to be played between April 2 to 4, 2020 while commencement of Rainbow Paints and Botsalt leagues would be announced in due course.