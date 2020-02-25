DPP, UDF Form Alliance

The governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have formed an electoral alliance ahead of the May 2020 presidential election.

DPP’s General Secretary Grezelder Jeffrey made the announcement on Tuesday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe. She said the alliance will help to restore country’s democracy which is currently under threat.

In his remarks, Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika said DPP and UDF will continue working together in improving the living standards of Malawians.

“..We share similar aspirations to improve the living standards of all Malawians. We will proceed to work as an alliance as we consider a coalition,” said President Mutharika

Concurring with President Professor Mutharika, UDF’s leader Atupele Muluzi said the two political parties have a long history to share.

“The UDF and the DPP have a long history and throughout the last government we have been able to demonstrate that we can serve Malawians.

Through this partnership our voices will be heard. It has been clear that we [Mutharika and Muluzi] share so very many ambitions for our country.

Let me reassure Malawians that we will have a solution that is inclusive and credible. Our priority has to be rebuilding stability and growth across Malawi,” said Muluzi

He added: “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. We must now work hard to reach out to all voters for the benefit of all Malawians,”

Malawi is expected to conduct fresh Presidential elections on 19 May 2020 from following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential Polls by the Constitution Court.