Parliament Accused of Rushing to Amend Parliamentary, Presidential Elections Act

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa accused Parliament of bulldozing and rushing to amend the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act and not the Constitution that set dates for the holding of fresh presidential polls.

Nankhumwa told MBC that Parliament “bulldozed its way to put the order paper without giving time to debate the motion.”

He said the opposition had a “hidden agenda” because the PPE Act needed the required mandatory 28 days notice, and not push it through on the same day.

“We do not rush to change laws. Other Sections of the laws ( Constitution) require a referendum.”

He said the Government side had no problems reforming the 50%+1 bill, but it needed to go through normal procedures of business committee. Nankhumwa said Parliament needed to work in unison.

The PPE amended no. 2 bill, 2020 stipulates that :



– the fresh presidential elections shall be held on Tuesday in the third week of May, 2020.

— the next general election shall be held on Tuesday in the third week of May 2025. — the National Assembly and local government authorities, elected in the general elections held on 21st May, 2019, shall be dissolved on March 20, 2025.

– A run-off election shall be held within 30 days after declaration of results between two candidates who have obtained the highest and second highest number of valid votes cast in the presidential election.

However the house did not table a bill to change the country’s constitution to create an enabler for the passed acts of parliament to come into effect.

As it stands the country’s constitution has not been changed to accommodate the acts.