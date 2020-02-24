Malawi Coaches Urged to Embrace Technology

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has urged Elite League coaches to embrace the use of technology in their coaching as one way of improving the game in Malawi.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu said this on Monday when he officially opened a two-day refresher coaching course for Super League and Senior National team coaches at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

Nyamilandu said the game has evolved alot and the use of technology in analyzing team performance and opponents is the game changer in modern football.

“We are living in a digital world where things are changing every day and this includes the game of football. We want our coaches to adapt to the change by starting to use computers and video data analytics in coming up with game plans as well as post match analysis.

“There is a concern from fans that our style of play, tactics and technical approach is lagging behind.

So we have deliberately come up with this refresher course to make sure that our coaches are well prepared for the new season. Our coaching tactics must not be boring but exciting and competitive,” he said.

According to the president, FAM has lined up a number of courses in 2020 including a physical fitness coaching course which will target former players.

“Not everyone who has played football can become a coach after retirement so we would like some former players to have a chance of attending the physical fitness course so that they can earn a living as fitness trainers

“We will also hold two CAF B courses this year so that we increase the pool of qualified coaches for the Super League as per the Club Licensing requirements,” he said.

In the two days, the coaches will go through the Progressive Coaching and the Global Analytical and Global (GAG) models.

FAM Technical Director John Kaputa is facilitating the course alongside Benjamin Kumwenda and National Football Coaches Association Chairperson Stuart Mbolembole.