Hindu Faith Community Donates to Flood Victims

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

The Hindu Faith Association donated assorted relief items worth over K2.7 million to flood hit survivors at a function that took place at Nkhotakota district council offices on Sunday.

Speaking after donating the items, chairperson for the Lilongwe based association, Pramod Kalaria said they felt duty bound to support and help reduce challenges the survivors were facing.

“It was painful to note that about 600 children have no schools to go to since school blocks and study materials had been washed away,” he said.

The donated items included sugar, buckets, salt, mosquito nets, beans and cooking oil among others.

He said part of the donation came from United Kingdom (UK) based donors like Dhirenbhai Sanghvi and Naginbhai Patel.

In their remarks, Nkhotakota District Council Director of Administration (DOA) James Tembo and Council Chair Sam Chunga thanked the Hindu community for the gesture.

Tembo and Chunga asked other well-wishers to emulate the example by the Hindu Community, observing that the floods had affected many people that were in need of relief items.

Over 900 households were displaced in Nkhotakota after heavy rains caused large scale floods in the district rendering the families destitute and in need of aid.