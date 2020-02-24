Billy Kaunda to Continue Supporting Government

An Independent Member of Parliament for Mzimba West Constituency, Billy Kaunda has vowed to continue supporting governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) development agendas.

Kaunda made the comments recently after moving from government to independent side in parliament.

“My moving to independent benches does not mean that I will be supporting everything against the government. I will continue supporting good policies aimed at benefiting the people,” said Kaunda

The lawmaker stormed the social media after a brave step by voting against the law reforms bill last week a development with angered opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Human Rights Defenders Coalition.