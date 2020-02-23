Ma Blacks to Perform at St Paul Seminary Alumni Fundraiser

Malawi’s reggae kings the Black Missionaries will perform during St Paul Seminary Alumni Association Fundraising show on 28 February 2020 at Davido Lounge in Mangochi district.

According to the Publicity Secretary for the Alumni, Luke Chimwaza the Alumni want to raise over K 10 Million which will be channeled towards development activities at the school.

“We want to raise funds which help the seminary to meet some of its needs. We are targeting 10 Million Kwacha from this fundraising show,” said Chimwaza while appealing to people to patronize the show.

Chimwaza further appealed to government and non-governmental organisations to help the Alumni in raising the funds.

” We are appealing to all people including all Alumni to support the cause,” appealed Chimwaza

The fundraiser will also be spiced by Anthony Makondetsa, Khozie Masimbe and Moda Fumulani.

St, Paul the Apostle Minor Seminary is found in the diocese of Mangochi and it opened its doors on 4th November 1985. The seminary needs funds to renovate some of its infrastructures.