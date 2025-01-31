Kagame accuses South Africa of ‘distorting facts’ on DRC conflict

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has accused South African officials of distorting facts regarding discussions on the conflict in eastern DRC.

In a statement on X this evening, Kagame denied claims that Rwanda supports M23 rebels and criticized the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), calling it a “belligerent force” aiding genocidal groups.

He also refuted reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa had issued a warning to Rwanda, stating instead that Ramaphosa sought logistical support for South African troops.

Kagame asserted that South Africa is not suited to mediate peace and warned, “If South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.” What is your take?

DW Africa