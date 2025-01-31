spot_img
Friday, January 31, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestKagame accuses South Africa of 'distorting facts' on DRC conflict
Latest

Kagame accuses South Africa of ‘distorting facts’ on DRC conflict

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has accused South African officials of distorting facts regarding discussions on the conflict in eastern DRC.

In a statement on X this evening, Kagame denied claims that Rwanda supports M23 rebels and criticized the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), calling it a “belligerent force” aiding genocidal groups.

He also refuted reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa had issued a warning to Rwanda, stating instead that Ramaphosa sought logistical support for South African troops.

Kagame asserted that South Africa is not suited to mediate peace and warned, “If South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.” What is your take?

DW Africa

Previous article
Malawi’s Attorney General Urges Transparency in International Investment Agreements at London Summit
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv