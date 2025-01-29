Misheck Gabriel’s Breakthrough Year

By Harold Kapindu

Versatile artist, Misheck Gabriel has confidently declared 2025 as his breakthrough year, saying he has so many beautiful songs to be released.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi Voice, Gabriel said he has 11 unreleased songs at the moment.

“I just want to tell people who love my music and those who haven’t listened to my music that I have more music to come and this is my breakthrough year,” he explained.

He also quickly revealed that he also has an EP titled “Yake ndi vuto siine”.

Commenting on his music background, he explained, “I started doing music in 2020 because I was surrounded by people who used to do music so they used to take me to recording studios. My music interest has grown since then.”

According to Gabriel, he mainly does Afro and local music genres because he is proud to be an African more especially from Malawi.

“I love Malawi so much,” he emphasized. Gabriel grew up listening to Thomas Chibade and he confidently said that Chibade is his idol and influencer.

Confirming where he hails from, he said, “I am from Chiwamba right there close to bridge where there are so many hyenas and people can find me on social media. My user name is MISHECK GABRIEL.”