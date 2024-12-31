Usi expelled from UTM over “Boma ndi Lomweli” slogan

UTM Party has expelled its immediate past president, Dr. Michael Usi, effective immediately.

According to a statement released by the party, Usi’s expulsion follows a thorough disciplinary process, which found him guilty of violating the UTM Constitution.

“The Disciplinary Committee has resolved to expel Dr. Michael Usi from the Party with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

Specifically, Usi was accused of supporting a rival political party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), by publicly endorsing their slogan “Boma ndi Lomweli” during a voter registration whistle-stop in Mwanza District.

The party stated that Usi’s actions were in violation of Article 22(8) (k) of the UTM Constitution, which prohibits supporting or joining political organizations not in alliance with UTM.

“Unity, integrity, and loyalty to the Party’s vision are non-negotiable,” the statement emphasized.

As a result of his expulsion, Usi has been advised to “cease identifying himself as a member of UTM in any capacity.”

In a brief response, Usi acknowledged seeing the expulsion statement but did not provide an immediate reaction. His future plans remain uncertain.