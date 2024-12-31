APM End of Year Message: Rips Chakwera, Mourns SKC

Fellow Malawians,

As we approach the end of this year, I speak to you with a heart filled with empathy and determination. This is more than just a time to bid farewell to one year and welcome another—it is a moment to pause, reflect on our shared journey, and acknowledge the challenges we have faced together. We have endured much, but we have also persevered. The road has not been easy, yet here we are, standing strong. For that, we must thank God. Despite the many trials, we have made it through. Let us carry this gratitude and resilience forward as we reignite hope for a brighter tomorrow.

A Successful Convention, A Renewed Vision

To my family, the entire DPP family,Let me begin by thanking God for His grace and guidance throughout this year. It has been a year of challenges and triumphs, and through it all, we have remained united and resolute.This year, the Democratic Progressive Party held a historic and successful convention, where we reaffirmed our commitment to one another and to rebuilding our great nation. I am truly honored to have been chosen once again to lead this party as we march forward toward the 2025 elections.

Our convention demonstrated the strength of democracy within our ranks and the determination we share to offer Malawians a leadership that is credible, capable, and compassionate. Together, with your support, we will bring the change that Malawi so desperately needs.Let us continue this journey with purpose and faith, as we work toward a brighter future for all Malawians.

A Broken Dream

Reflecting on our beloved motherland in the year 2024

My heart is heavy as I witness and feel the pain and struggles of the people. Across Malawi, the cries of our citizens reverberate with a painful truth: life has become unbearable under this failed government. Let me lay bare the harsh realities that weigh us down:

 Skyrocketing Prices: Families cannot afford the basics—food, soap, or maize. Inflation is devouring your hard-earned money.

 Collapsed Farming Support: Farmers are stranded without fertilizer or seeds because the Affordable Input Program (AIP) has failed to reach them.

 Forex Crisis: The severe scarcity of foreign exchange has crippled businesses and made life even harder.

 Youth Unemployment: Our young people, full of talent and potential, are left hopeless, without jobs or opportunities for a better future.

 Fuel Shortages: Endless queues at filling stations have paralyzed our economy and made daily life a struggle.

 Unavailability of Food: The country has been hit by the worst hunger crisis in our lifetime. Malawians are surviving on buffalo beans and many on boiled mangoes.This is not the Malawi we built together. We once thrived on affordable food, stable prices, and opportunities for all. Today, those dreams lie in ruins— ruins created by the broken promises of this government. But let me remind you, Malawians: this is not our destiny.

Bemoaning Selective Justice and Threats to Democracy

As we further reflect on the challenges of the past year, we must not remain silent on the growing threats to our democracy. Selective justice has been weaponized against opposition leaders, threatening the very fabric of fairness and equality.The arrest and harassment of those with dissenting views, including threats to religious leaders, journalists, and media houses, is a grave concern. Malawi’s democracy was built on the foundation of freedom, justice, and respect for human rights. We cannot allow these principles to be eroded.

Let me assure you that the DPP stands firmly against these injustices. We will work tirelessly to restore the rule of law, protect the freedom of the press, and ensure that every Malawian can speak their truth without fear of retribution.

A Time of Sorrow and Reflection

This year, we also endured an unimaginable loss. The tragic and untimely death of Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others has left our nation in mourning. As we reflect on their lives and untimely departure, we cannot escape the questions surrounding the circumstances of this tragedy. Let their memory inspire us to seek truth, embrace unity, and work tirelessly for a better future. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families. May their souls continue resting in eternal peace.

A Call for Faith and Prayer

As I have traveled across some parts of Malawi, I have seen the suffering caused by delayed rains and the fear it brings to our farmers. Rain is life, and its absence threatens our food security and livelihoods.Let us come together in prayer, asking for God’s mercy to renew our land and replenish our fields. Through faith and unity, we can overcome this challenge as we have done many times before.

Your Role in Malawi’s Future

Fellow Malawians, the journey to rebuilding our nation begins with each of us. The supplementary voter registration phase is underway, and I urge every Malawian to register in large numbers. Your vote is your voice, and no one will steal it.The Democratic Progressive Party is committed to protecting every vote and ensuring that the upcoming elections are free, fair, and transparent. Together, let us stand up for our democracy and reclaim our nation’s destiny.

2025: A Year of Decision

Fellow Malawians, looking forward to 2025, it is not just another year but an election year. It represents a moment of decision—a chance for us to turn the page, reject the failures of the past, and choose a path of hope, stability, and prosperity.The Democratic Progressive Party is ready to lead this transformation. We have done it before, and with your support, we will do it again.

The Malawi We Deserve

Malawi is a resilient nation. We have faced hardships before, and each time, we have risen stronger. Under the DPP, we showed what good leadership can achieve. We proved that when leaders put the people first, Malawi can prosper.Our vision is clear because we know the Malawi we deserve:

 A Malawi where food is affordable, and farmers are empowered. A Malawi where businesses thrive and create jobs for our youth.

 A Malawi where every child goes to school, and every family has access to healthcare.

 A Malawi where leaders are accountable, and every vote counts. This is the Malawi we can and must rebuild—together.

Together, We Will Rise

As I close my statement, looking ahead to 2025, my heart is filled with hope because of you—the resilient, determined, and courageous people of Malawi.Together, we can rebuild our nation, restore its dignity, and forge a future of shared prosperity for all.As we step into the New Year, let us do so with purpose, faith, and an unshakable belief in our collective strength. This is our moment to rise above adversity, reclaim our destiny, and chart a brighter future for Malawi.I wish you all a blessed and prosperous New Year.

May God bless you, and may God bless the Republic of Malawi.

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika

President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)