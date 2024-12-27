Blantyre Press Club to host issue-based campaign forum

By Charlie Ligomeka

Machinga, December 26, Mana: In a bid to promote issue-based campaigning ahead of the September 16, 2025, General Elections, Blantyre Press Club will host a forum at Naripiri Holiday Resort in Mulanje this Friday.

According to Blantyre Press Club President, Luke Chimwaza, the event aims to bring together different political leaders and stakeholders to discuss the importance of focusing on issues that affect the lives of Malawians.

“We will have an interface with political parties and we expect them to share their strategies for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections next year.

“We want to know how they plan to address the challenges facing our country and how they intend to engage with citizens on these issues, said Chimwaza.

Chimwaza emphasized that violence and intimidation have no place in Malawi’s electoral process, noting: “We encourage all political parties in the country to desist from violence as it scares voters away from participating in elections.”

“Instead, we want to see them engaging in constructive debates and discussions on the issues that matter most to Malawians,” he added.

The forum will feature discussions on various topics including civic education, inclusive participation, environmental issues and internal issues affecting the press club.

Chimwaza, however, noted that civic education is crucial in empowering citizens to make informed decisions at the polls.

“We will also civic educate people to take part in elections as well as encourage people with disabilities to take part in elections.They are also Malawians and their votes count. Their votes can change things,” he said.

By hosting this forum, Blantyre Press Club hopes to promote a culture of issue-based campaigning and encourage politicians to prioritize the needs and concerns of citizens.

The event is expected to attract a diverse of stakeholders, including political party leaders, civil society organizations, and members of the press.