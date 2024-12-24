Chimwendo Banda Hails Chakwera’s Development Vision as ‘Guiding Light’ to Malawi

Richard Chimwendo Banda, Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has praised President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for steering the country out of troubled waters, as donors begin to release funds for his development agenda.

Chimwendo Banda spoke in Mangochi, where he welcomed the president, who has commenced his festive holiday. “President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is a peace-loving person,” Chimwendo Banda said.

“He is always being provoked by the opposition, but he has never fought back because he realizes that his enemy is not a fellow Malawian, but poverty.”

Chimwendo Banda also commended the president for transforming Mangochi district through various development projects.

“Under your leadership, you have transformed the district of Mangochi with several development projects…,” he said, citing examples such as piped water, road construction, and the newly built council district office.

Additionally, Chimwendo Banda applauded the president for dispatching Vice President Dr. Michael Usi to distribute relief food to families affected by Cyclone Chido.

He urged the president to intensify relief efforts, citing distress signals in the district and other parts of the country.

Chimwendo Banda reiterated that President Chakwera will lead the country again from 2025 to 2030.

In his remarks, President Chakwera cautioned Malawians against using inflammatory language that may spark violence and political unrest.