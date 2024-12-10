Chakwera finds ‘messiah’ in UAE to end Malawi’s fuel erratic supply

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described his visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as vital for Malawi’s development, in addressing some of the challenges which have recently rocked the country.

The President was speaking to journalists in Abu Dhabi-UAE after winding up his engagement meetings with the President of UAE, Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Director General for Abi Dhabi Fund for Development, Mohamed Saif Al Suwadi and other top leaders on various issues.

President Chakwera said his visit to the UAE made him appreciate people who acknowledge Malawi’s problems and want to demonstrate solidarity on how the two countries can tackle such challenges together.

“I came here, particularly for fuel issue with a focus on the Government to Government fuel procuring system, but our discussion expanded to include other things such as Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) strategy, UAE has the potential to invest in this strategy,” said President Chakwera.

He said the Malawian delegation went to the UAE well prepared in case other issues besides fuel arise, hence, the presentation of the ATM Strategy to Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, for them to consider investing in Malawi.

“I am satisfied that we have a friend in the UAE who wants our relationship to develop with a focus on infrastructure development and various types of investment for Malawians to develop themselves.

“I am happy that Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has accepted to co-finance the Mangochi-Makanjira Road Construction Project and now we can go ahead with the procurement of consultants and contractors to work on the project,” added the Malawi leader.

The President went to Abu Dhabi in UAE on the invitation of Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss long-term solutions with a focus on the Government to Government fuel procuring system to fuel challenges which Malawi is currently facing among other issues.