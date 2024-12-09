Atupele Muluzi Accepts Afrobarometer Survey Results

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi says he has accepted the recently released Afrobarometer results which gave his party only 2 percent.

Muluzi: We Accept the Findings

Writing on his Facebook page, Muluzi said: “The recent Afrobarometer survey results show that as of August 2024, the UDF has significant work to do to regain the trust of Malawians. We accept this reality and are focused on strengthening our party and reaching out to the people to understand and address their concerns.”

Muluzi also took his time to dispel rumours that UDF was going into an alliance with Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He said: “It has come to my attention that rumors are circulating suggesting that the UDF has been in alliance talks with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regarding the 2025 elections and that I have traveled to Dubai. Let me categorically state that these rumors are completely untrue.

“Neither the UDF nor I, personally, have engaged in any discussions with any political party about potential alliances ahead of the 2025 elections. This narrative appears to have been fabricated because I am not engaging in the politics of hate. The Atupele Muluzi brand has always been about progressive and forward-looking politics, focused on finding solutions to our nation’s problems.

“I do not believe in the politics of hate or tribalism. Malawi needs leaders who prioritize unity and development over division. Our approach is clear: to build the UDF into the party of choice by presenting tangible solutions to the challenges Malawians face daily.”