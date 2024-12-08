spot_img
Sunday, December 8, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatestMighty DPP invades once mighty MCP bedroom
LatestPolitics

Mighty DPP invades once mighty MCP bedroom

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

No words in the Oxford English dictionary can describe the hundreds upon hundreds of people who attended the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally in Lilongwe, a district deemed to be the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) political bedroom.

The rally was sanctioned by Alfred Gangata, the DPP’s workaholic Vice President for the Central region.

In his remarks, Gangata blamed President Lazarus Chakwera and his MCP administration for the suffering Malawians are facing.

DPP Secretary General, Honourable Peter Mukhito, Honourable Mathanga, and Honourable Ben Phiri were among the senior officials attending the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Chimwemwe Chipungu, DPP’s presidential advisor on organisation, urged Malawians to avoid tribalism in the next general elections and instead vote for a party with the country’s developmental agenda at heart.

Chipungu stated that the current regime has failed to deliver Malawians from financial challenges, hence the need to oust it from power.

Taking his turn, DPP senior member Clement Stambuli claimed that over 70 percent of Lilongwe residents will vote for DPP leader, Professor Peter Mutharika.

The rally is a clear indication that the DPP is gaining momentum in the district, ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Previous article
Mutharika promises to change the face of Mangochi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv