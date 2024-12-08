Mutharika promises to change the face of Mangochi

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party-DPp President Peter Mutharika has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Mangochi into a thriving economic hub, promising to improve the lives of residents and boost local businesses.

During his visit to Kapiri Trading Centre in Mangochi South West Constituency, Mutharika acknowledged the struggles faced by the community, including hunger and poor infrastructure.

He vowed to address these challenges head-on, pledging to support agriculture in the district to improve food security.

The former Malawi President Mutharika also revealed plans to turn Kapiri Trading Centre into a modern market, which would provide a significant boost to local businesses.

Additionally, he promised to upgrade the road infrastructure in the region, particularly by tarmacking the road to Kapiri.

Mutharika’s commitment to developing Mangochi is part of his broader vision to transform the district into the tourist capital of Malawi.

He has promised to focus on infrastructure and tourism as dual pillars for Mangochi’s growth, recognizing the district’s unique potential and advantages.²

Mutharika’s promises have been welcomed by the community, who are eager to see tangible development in the area.

His commitment to supporting farmers and improving agricultural activities is particularly significant, given the importance of agriculture to Malawi’s economy.

As the 2025 elections approach, Mutharika’s vision for Mangochi is likely to resonate with voters, who are looking for a leader who can deliver on promises of development and growth.

With his track record of investing in infrastructure and promoting tourism, Mutharika is well-positioned to make a compelling case to the people of Mangochi and beyond.