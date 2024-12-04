Call for Malawians in Diaspora to add voice in Voter Registration Mobilization

Malawians living in diaspora have been challenged to play a key role in voter registration mobilization campaign.

Chalo Mvula: Let The Diaspora Join Registration Campaign

The Second Deputy Director of International Affairs in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chalo Mvula Mvula said on Wednesday, the Voter registration exercise that Malawi Electoral Commission is conducting is a crucial stage of Malawi democracy and the Diaspora can make sure they check on the friends ,families back home to make sure they have registered.

Mvula said as we approach the pivotal 2025 elections in Malawi, it is crucial for every Malawian, including those living in the diaspora, to recognize their vital role in shaping the future of our nation.

“The right to vote is a cornerstone of modern democracy, and it begins with one fundamental action: registration. Without being registered, the voices of Malawians remain unheard and their choices unrepresented” said Mvula

Mvula highlighted that Malawians abroad possess a unique power of influence that can mobilize families and communities back home. By engaging with loved ones, sharing information, and encouraging them to register, diaspora members can help ensure that every eligible voter is prepared to cast their ballot.

Mvula said It is essential to communicate the importance of voter registration to those back home, emphasizing that every vote counts and can make a difference in shaping policies and leadership.In addition to direct communication, diaspora members can leverage social media platforms and community networks to spread awareness about registration deadlines and procedures.

Hosting virtual forums and discussions can further educate and inspire action within our communities.Mvula argued that each Malawian, both at home and abroad, holds the power to influence the democratic process. Together, let us mobilize our families and friends to register and vote in the 2025 elections.

Mvula commended President Lazarus Chakwera for his unwavering dedication to mobilizing Malawians to register and vote.

“His leadership has been pivotal in raising awareness about the importance of voter registration and participation in the democratic process. By actively engaging with communities and encouraging civic responsibility, Chakwera has inspired countless individuals to embrace their rights as citizens. His efforts not only promote democracy but also strengthen the foundation of our nation’s governance” said Mvula.

Mvula said President Chakweras commitment in mobilising Malawians to register serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility we share in shaping Malawi’s future through active participation in the electoral process.